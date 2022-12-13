Share:

Former Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Tuesday withdrew his petition from an accountability court for interim bail in an assets beyond known sources of income case.

The PTI leader appeared before accountability court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed after his bail expired in the case.

Mr Buzdar took back the petition after an investigator of the National Accountability Court (NAB) told the court that the former chief minister was not wanted to the NAB anymore and no arrest warrants had been issued against him.

The NAB official added that the former chief minister would be informed before his arrest.

In November last, the accountability court granted interim pre-arrest bail to the former chief minister Usman Buzdar in the case initiated by the NAB against him for holding assets beyond means.

The anti-graft watchdog is already investigating a case related to misuse of authority in liquor licence case against the former chief minister.

He is also facing charges of illegal promotions in the Communication and Work Department and corruption in awarding contracts for key development projects in Punjab during his tenure as CM.