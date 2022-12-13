Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company is active in implementing waste-to-electricity projects as such initiative are helpful to control environmental pollution. According to LWMC sources here on Monday, significant progress is being made in the LWMC waste-to-energy project. After Norway, the China National Electric Engineering Company has also expressed interest in the wasteto-energy project. The Chinese delegation, headed by Fan Xingrui, met LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar. Ali Anan Qamar said, “Discussion on the Waste to Energy project has started with the delegation of China’s National Engineering Company.” Fan Xingrui said that Chinese Engineering Company is successfully operating 200 megawatt and 25-megawatt waste-to-energy plants in Thailand. In Ethiopia, the production of 25 megawatts of electricity from the waste-to-energy plant is also going on successfully, he added. Ali Anan Qamar said that after receiving valid proposals, the matter would be taken to the Chief Minister’s Office. He said that China’s National Electric Engineering Company’s interest in the wasteto-energy project is delightful. He further said, “China is our friendly country, and we will provide all possible support for the project.” Wasteto-energy projects are possible with the support of the people, he added. PLANTATION FROM DEW IN WATER-SCARCE AREAS The Forest Department has started looking into growing saplings from dew in deserts and water-scarce areas. In view of the daily increasing scarcity of water, while appreciating the idea of Saqib Mehmood, Chief Conservator of the Forestry Department, to grow plants from dew, Minister of Forests Syed Abbas Ali Shah and Secretary Forests Shahid Zaman directed to work on it. In a statement issued here on Monday, the minister for forests and the secretary directed Chief Conservator Saqib Mehmood to prepare a briefing on the project after which a plan of action would be drawn up for the implementation of this idea.