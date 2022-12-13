Share:

PESHAWAR - The district administration on the special directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has launched a week-long cleanliness campaign in the provincial metropolitan on Monday. In this connection an awareness walk led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan was held in Qissa Khwani Bazaar and Board Bazaar. Besides, officials of the district administration, Water Supply and Sanitation Programme (WSSP) General Manager (Operation) Riaz Khan, President, traders union Peshawar City, Zafar Khattak and large number of traders participated in the walk. On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the people and shopkeepers to make the drive successful. During the clean and neat Peshawar campaign awareness walks would be held in bazaars to sensitize the masses of the harmful effects of pollution caused by plastic bags and the open dumping of garbage on streets. The DC also distributed awareness pamphlets about cleanliness in the shops and highlighted importance of cleanliness. He said that all stakeholders under the supervision of district administration are participating in the cleanliness drive.