Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervez Kahttak said on Tuesday PTI would hold talks with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government only if elections are discussed.

The former Chief Minister KPK after a meeting with the PTI chief said the PTI was currently holding no talks with the government.

Talking about assemblies dissolution, he said it was upon Mr Khan’s discretion which assembly to dissolve first adding Punjab CM Parvez Elahi would fulfill his promise of dissolving the Punjab assembly.

He further said there was no division in the PTI regarding the decision of dissolving assemblies.