KOHAT - The Kohat Lachi Police arrested 13 suspects in a Tuesday search and strike opera­tion, retrieving illegal weapons. A spokesperson for the district po­lice disclosed that, following DPO Kohat’s directives, the Kohat La­chi Police conducted the opera­tion, seizing one Kalashnikov, one repeater, three guns, four pistols, and dozens of cartridges from the apprehended individuals. Cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investiga­tions are underway.