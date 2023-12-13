23 soldiers martyred, 27 terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

Says terrorists rammed explosive-laden vehicle into post followed by suicide bomb attack n Tehreek-e-Jihad, an offshoot of TTP, claims responsibility n Islamabad demands Kabul handover perpetrators.
ISLAMABAD - Security forces killed at least 27 terrorists in different operations in Dera Ismail Khan District late Monday night while 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom in suicide attack on a post in the early hours of Tuesday.
According to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations, “On Night 11 / 12 December 2023, witnessed heightened activities in Dera Ismail Khan District, wherein total of twenty seven terrorists were sent to hell during various operations.”
“An intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Darazinda on reported presence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, terrorists’ hideout was busted and seventeen terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said. “In another intelligence-based operation in general area Kulachi, own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell. However, after intense exchange of fire, two brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.’
According to Pakistan Army, the killed terrorists were actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent civilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered during the operations.
“In early hours of 12 December 2023, a group of six terrorists attacked a security forces’ post in general area Daraban. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack. The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple causalities; twenty three brave soldiers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell.” Sanitisation operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve, the ISPR said.
Meanwhile, funeral prayers of twenty three brave soldiers who embraced Shahadat while fighting terrorists’ attack in Daraban area Tuesday, was offered in Dera Ismail Khan Garrison.
Corps Commander Peshawar along with large number of serving officers, soldiers, civil officials and public attended the funeral. Shuhada will be laid to rest with full military honour in their respective hometowns.
Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all cost.
‘TTP leadership in Afghanistan’
Pakistan has delivered strong demarche to the Afghan Interim Government in context of Tuesday’s deadly attack. According to a press release of Foreign Office, Foreign Secretary called-in the Chargé d’Affaires of Afghan Interim government to deliver Pakistan’s strong demarche in the context of today’s deadly terrorist attack on Pakistan’s security forces’ post in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan. The attack, whose responsibility has been claimed by Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a terrorist group affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, resulted in multiple causalities, including shahadat of twenty-three security personnel. The Chargé d’Affaires was asked to immediately convey to the Afghan Interim Government to fully investigate and take stern action against perpetrators of the recent attack.
He was also asked to convey Afghan Interim Government to publicly condemn the terrorist incident at the highest level and take immediate verifiable actions against all terrorist groups including their leadership and their sanctuaries.
He was also asked to apprehend and handover the perpetrators of the attack and the TTP leadership in Afghanistan to Pakistan and take all necessary measures to deny the persistent use of Afghan soil for terrorism. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the terrorist threat to peace and stability in the region. She said we must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace. On its part, Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to combat terrorism.
Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday vowed to continue the fight against terrorism till its complete elimination from country’s soil. “We will fight back till the menace of terrorism is eliminated from our motherland,” he posted on the social media platform, X.
The prime minister paid tribute to the valiant security forces for their successful operations in the Darazanda, Daraban, and Kolachi areas of district Dera Ismail Khan in which 27 terrorists were killed.
“The soldiers’ dedication, sacrifice, and valour in the face of terror is unparalleled and a beacon of hope for our nation,” he said.
He expressed his deepest sympathies with the families of the martyrs. PM Kakar said the government was steadfast in eliminating terrorism and extremism from the country.
He said such acts could not deter the resolve of the security forces to fight terrorism. The prime minister directed the best medical treatment to the injured in the terrorist attack.