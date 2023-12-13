23 soldiers martyred, 27 terrorists killed in Dera Ismail Khan: ISPR

Says terrorists rammed explosive-laden vehicle into post followed by suicide bomb attack n Tehreek-e-Jihad, an offshoot of TTP, claims responsibility n Islamabad demands Kabul handover perpetrators.

ISLAMABAD - Security forces killed at least 27 terrorists in different operations in Dera Ismail Khan District late Monday night while 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom in sui­cide attack on a post in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to a press release is­sued by the Inter Services Public Relations, “On Night 11 / 12 De­cember 2023, witnessed height­ened activities in Dera Ismail Khan District, wherein total of twenty seven terrorists were sent to hell during various operations.”

“An intelligence based opera­tion was conducted in general area Darazinda on reported pres­ence of terrorists. During the conduct of operation, terrorists’ hideout was busted and seven­teen terrorists were sent to hell,” the ISPR said. “In another intelli­gence-based operation in general area Kulachi, own troops effec­tively engaged terrorists’ location as a result of which four terrorists were sent to hell. However, af­ter intense exchange of fire, two brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.’

According to Pakistan Army, the killed terrorists were active­ly involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent ci­vilians. Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recov­ered during the operations.

“In early hours of 12 Decem­ber 2023, a group of six terror­ists attacked a security forces’ post in general area Daraban. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the post, followed by a suicide bombing attack. The resulting blasts led to the collapse of the building, causing multiple cau­salities; twenty three brave sol­diers embraced shahadat, while all six terrorists were effectively engaged and sent to hell.” Sanitisation operations are be­ing conducted to eliminate any other terrorist present in the area, as security forces of Paki­stan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthens our resolve, the ISPR said.

Meanwhile, funeral prayers of twenty three brave soldiers who embraced Shahadat while fighting terrorists’ attack in Daraban area Tuesday, was offered in Dera Is­mail Khan Garrison.

Corps Commander Peshawar along with large number of serv­ing officers, soldiers, civil officials and public attended the funeral. Shuhada will be laid to rest with full military honour in their re­spective hometowns.

Armed Forces of Pakistan stand resolute and committed to elimi­nate the menace of terrorism from the motherland at all cost.

‘TTP leadership in Afghanistan’

Pakistan has delivered strong demarche to the Afghan Interim Government in context of Tues­day’s deadly attack. According to a press release of Foreign Office, Foreign Secretary called-in the Chargé d’Affaires of Afghan In­terim government to deliver Pak­istan’s strong demarche in the context of today’s deadly terrorist attack on Pakistan’s security forc­es’ post in Daraban, Dera Ismail Khan. The attack, whose respon­sibility has been claimed by Teh­reek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a terrorist group affiliated with the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, resulted in multiple causalities, including shahadat of twenty-three security personnel. The Chargé d’Affaires was asked to immediately con­vey to the Afghan Interim Govern­ment to fully investigate and take stern action against perpetrators of the recent attack.

He was also asked to convey Af­ghan Interim Government to pub­licly condemn the terrorist in­cident at the highest level and take immediate verifiable actions against all terrorist groups in­cluding their leadership and their sanctuaries.

He was also asked to appre­hend and handover the perpe­trators of the attack and the TTP leadership in Afghanistan to Pak­istan and take all necessary mea­sures to deny the persistent use of Afghan soil for terrorism. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zah­ra Baloch said the terrorist attack is yet another reminder of the ter­rorist threat to peace and stability in the region. She said we must act resolutely with all our collective might to defeat this menace. On its part, Pakistan remains stead­fast in its commitment to combat terrorism.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday vowed to continue the fight against terrorism till its com­plete elimination from country’s soil. “We will fight back till the menace of terrorism is eliminat­ed from our motherland,” he post­ed on the social media platform, X.

The prime minister paid tribute to the valiant security forces for their successful operations in the Darazanda, Daraban, and Kolachi areas of district Dera Ismail Khan in which 27 terrorists were killed.

“The soldiers’ dedication, sacri­fice, and valour in the face of ter­ror is unparalleled and a beacon of hope for our nation,” he said.

He expressed his deepest sym­pathies with the families of the martyrs. PM Kakar said the gov­ernment was steadfast in elimi­nating terrorism and extremism from the country.

He said such acts could not de­ter the resolve of the security forc­es to fight terrorism. The prime minister directed the best medical treatment to the injured in the ter­rorist attack.