66 drug peddlers held, 26kg narcotics recovered in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - In a crackdown led by the dis­trict police of Dera Ismail Khan throughout November, 66 individ­uals suspected of drug peddling were apprehended, leading to the confiscation of 26.88 kilograms of narcotics.

A police spokesman, following directives from District Police Of­ficer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qais­rani, disclosed that multiple police teams conducted raids on various locations last month. These oper­ations resulted in the detention of 66 alleged drug peddlers and the seizure of 26.88 kilograms of nar­cotics from their possession.

The recovered narcotics com­prised 19.479 kilograms of hash­ish, 5.24 kilograms of heroin, and 2.171 kilograms of Ice drug. Law enforcement officials have initi­ated legal proceedings by regis­tering at least 64 separate cases against the accused individuals and have launched thorough in­vestigations into these cases.