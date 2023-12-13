66 drug peddlers held, 26kg narcotics recovered in DIK

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - In a crackdown led by the district police of Dera Ismail Khan throughout November, 66 individuals suspected of drug peddling were apprehended, leading to the confiscation of 26.88 kilograms of narcotics.
A police spokesman, following directives from District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, disclosed that multiple police teams conducted raids on various locations last month. These operations resulted in the detention of 66 alleged drug peddlers and the seizure of 26.88 kilograms of narcotics from their possession.
The recovered narcotics comprised 19.479 kilograms of hashish, 5.24 kilograms of heroin, and 2.171 kilograms of Ice drug. Law enforcement officials have initiated legal proceedings by registering at least 64 separate cases against the accused individuals and have launched thorough investigations into these cases.