700 ton waste being dumped at landfill site under safe procedures

MULTAN - Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) was collecting over 700 tons of waste and dumping it safely at landfill site on a daily basis under a recently adopted modern system meet­ing international standards for environmental protection.

This was stated by MWMC officials during an orientation visit of students of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MN­SUA) at the landfill site here Tuesday.

Senior Manager Operation MWMC Faheem Lodhi gave a detailed briefing to students on landfill site mechanisms. During the conversa­tion at the site, the students asked many ques­tions and were responded to by the officials in detail. Lodhi said that a dumping system has been devised for dumping waste at temporary transfer stations.

TRADERS REJECT INDIAN SC’S BIASED VERDICT ABOUT IIOJK

Chairman Tanzeem-e-Tajran Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique on Tuesday strongly criticized the decision of Indian Supreme Court biased ver­dict, stating that it become B team of Modi.

In a statement issued here, Khawaja Suleman Siddique observed that Indian Supreme Court maintained decision of revoking of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIO­JK). He added that Pakistani masses did not accept the biased unilateral action of Modi government. Even the legal experts in India, were not accept­ing the verdict. The issue is pending with United Nations for last seven decades. Suleman Siddique demanded from the United Nations to resolve the issue and also take notice of human rights violation in the occupied valley. On this occasion, local lead­ership of traders was also present.