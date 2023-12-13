9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Championship begins  

LAHORE - The 9th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2023 began at the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Tuesday. The event is held annually in memory of late Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, mother of President PTF Senator Salim Saifullah Khan. Anwar Saifullah Khan, former federal minister, was the chief guest and Senator Usman Saifullah Khan was the guest of honour at the opening ceremony, which was also attended by PTF SVP Saeed Ahmad Khan, the Secretary and a large number of fans, players, coaches and mediapersons. The event is sponsored by the Saif Group of Companies.