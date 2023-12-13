After SNGPL, SSGC seeks Ogra nod for hike in gas price

ISLAMABAD-Following the footsteps of Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited has also sought Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s nod for a hike of Rs226.18/MMBtu in the average prescribe price effective from July 1,2023. In its petition submitted to OGRA for review of its estimated revenue requirements/prescribed prices for FY2023-24, SSGC has sought an increase of Rs 226.18/MMBtu in average prescribed gas price effective from July 1,2023. SSGC has pleaded to increase the prescribed average gas tariff of the company from the existing 1470.21/MMBtu to 1696.39/MMBtu for the ongoing fiscal year.

SSGCL filed a petition before the authority on October 09, 2023 and subsequently amended dated December 06, 2023 under Section 8(2) of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority Ordinance, 2002 read with Rule 4(3) of Natural Gas Tariff Rules, 2002 for review of its estimated revenue requirements/prescribed prices for F.Y2023-24.

The petitioner has informed that it has included UFG disallowance in Balochistan region as revenue shortfall as part of revenue requirement in the light of decision of Federal Cabinet dated October 30, 2023. The petitioner has projected a shortfall in revenue requirement for FY2023-24 at Rs47,773 million, seeking increase in average prescribed price by Rs. 226.18 per MMETU in its prescribed prices effective from July 01, 2023 to compensate for increase in cost of gas and other components of the petition.

The cost of gas is linked to the international price of crude oil/fuel oil in accordance with the agreements between the federal government and the gas producers. The petitioner has estimated RLNG cost of service at Rs48.80/MMBTU for FY2023-24.

Ogra will be holding hearing on SSGCL petition on 18 December in a five-star hotel in Karachi and has invited comments from the stakeholders regarding the increase in the average prescribed gas prices.

Interestingly, unlike National Power Regulatory Authority(NEPRA) which holds public hearings in its headquarters and allows stakeholders zoom access, Ogra will be holding a public hearing on the SSGCL petition in an expensive hotel and as usual there no zoom access will be available for the gas consumers, media or experts. Holding public hearing in expensive hotels is not only expensive but also limits the stakeholders’ participation in the process.