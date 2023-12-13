Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

APHC-AJK draws UN attention towards India’s onslaught on Kashmiris’ identity, disputed status of J&K

APHC-AJK draws UN attention towards India’s onslaught on Kashmiris’ identity, disputed status of J&K
Web Desk
5:03 PM | December 13, 2023
National

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter has drawn the attention of the United Nations and its permanent members towards the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict validating the 5th August 2019 move by the Indian regime to repeal the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter addressed to the UN Chief and permanent members, the APHC-AJK Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said that the court ruling is just another attempt to undermine the Kashmiris’ legitimate political aspirations and provide a legal cover to the Modi government’s move to change the status of the UN recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the court ruling violates the sanctity of the UN Security Council resolutions, which not only call for holding a plebiscite in the region but also recognize the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023