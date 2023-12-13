APHC-AJK draws UN attention towards India’s onslaught on Kashmiris’ identity, disputed status of J&K

All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter has drawn the attention of the United Nations and its permanent members towards the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict validating the 5th August 2019 move by the Indian regime to repeal the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a letter addressed to the UN Chief and permanent members, the APHC-AJK Convener, Mehmood Ahmed Saghar said that the court ruling is just another attempt to undermine the Kashmiris’ legitimate political aspirations and provide a legal cover to the Modi government’s move to change the status of the UN recognized disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the court ruling violates the sanctity of the UN Security Council resolutions, which not only call for holding a plebiscite in the region but also recognize the Kashmiris’ inalienable right to self-determination.