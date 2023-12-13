Arrest of ADCR Lahore Adnan Rasheed sparks outcry among civil servants

LAHORE - In a surprising turn of events, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue La­hore (ADCR) Adnan Rasheed was arrested in his office for allegedly failing to implement a civil court order related to state land. The incident oc­curred on Monday when court bailiffs entered ADCR Lahore’s office to execute the arrest based on the court or­der. The civil judge, through the order, directed the bailiff to apprehend ADCR Lahore and present him before the court due to his non-compli­ance with the court directive. During the arrest, captured in a video circulating on social media, ADCR Lahore’s staff resisted the arrest, engaging in verbal altercations with the court bailiff. In the video, Ad­nan Rasheed is heard request­ing the removal of handcuffs, expressing his willingness to go with them to appear before the judge. Despite repeated requests, the bailiff did not re­move the handcuffs and trans­ported him to the court in an official vehicle.