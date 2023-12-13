Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Arrest of ADCR Lahore Adnan Rasheed sparks outcry among civil servants

SYED BARKAT MUJTABA
December 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  In a surprising turn of events, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue La­hore (ADCR) Adnan Rasheed was arrested in his office for allegedly failing to implement a civil court order related to state land. The incident oc­curred on Monday when court bailiffs entered ADCR Lahore’s office to execute the arrest based on the court or­der. The civil judge, through the order, directed the bailiff to apprehend ADCR Lahore and present him before the court due to his non-compli­ance with the court directive. During the arrest, captured in a video circulating on social media, ADCR Lahore’s staff resisted the arrest, engaging in verbal altercations with the court bailiff. In the video, Ad­nan Rasheed is heard request­ing the removal of handcuffs, expressing his willingness to go with them to appear before the judge. Despite repeated requests, the bailiff did not re­move the handcuffs and trans­ported him to the court in an official vehicle.

Urgent measures for eradication of polio stressed

Tags:

SYED BARKAT MUJTABA

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702362614.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023