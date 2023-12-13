Arrest of ADCR Lahore Adnan Rasheed sparks outcry among civil servants

LAHORE - In a surprising turn of events, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Lahore (ADCR) Adnan Rasheed was arrested in his office for allegedly failing to implement a civil court order related to state land. The incident occurred on Monday when court bailiffs entered ADCR Lahore’s office to execute the arrest based on the court order. The civil judge, through the order, directed the bailiff to apprehend ADCR Lahore and present him before the court due to his non-compliance with the court directive. During the arrest, captured in a video circulating on social media, ADCR Lahore’s staff resisted the arrest, engaging in verbal altercations with the court bailiff. In the video, Adnan Rasheed is heard requesting the removal of handcuffs, expressing his willingness to go with them to appear before the judge. Despite repeated requests, the bailiff did not remove the handcuffs and transported him to the court in an official vehicle.