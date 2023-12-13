Australia supports workshops on gender-sensitive media reporting

ISLAMABAD-The Australian High Commission, in partnership with the Center for Excellence in Journalism, yesterday organised a workshop to raise awareness of violence against women.

The event was linked to the 16 Days of Activism to End Violence Against Women and aimed to encourage gender-sensitive reporting among media professionals.

Speaking about the workshop, Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins, said that girls and women are increasingly vulnerable to violence, particularly during economic downturns, pandemics, climate change and natural disasters.

Promoting women and girls’ rights by ensuring victims of violence are portrayed in the media in a compassionate and dignified manner, is morally important and consistent with Pakistan’s values, he said.

“Australia is also sharing our expertise with Pakistani farmers by improving water management and agriculture, with a particular focus on women. We are working with communities to ensure water, sanitation, and health services are climate-resilient and inclusive of women and girls,” the envoy said.

By supporting this workshop, he said, Australia aims to raise awareness about the vulnerability of women and girls to violence, and challenge social and cultural norms that perpetuate violence against women.

During the workshop, renowned Pakistani Australian journalist Kamal Siddiqi and other experienced Pakistani journalists shared insights on the transformative role media can play in preventing violence against women and girls. Journalists reporting on women’s rights, including news editors from various mainstream media outlets, attended the event.