Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Australian HC meets PTI chief to discuss politicals situation

Agencies
December 13, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Go­har Ali Khan here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, they dis­cussed the country’s overall political and economic situa­tion, bilateral issues and mat­ters of mutual interest in de­tail, according to a statement issued by the PTI’s Central Secretariat.

PTI parliamentary leader in the Upper House Barrister Ali Zafar and PTI Central Informa­tion Secretary Raoof Hasan also participated in the meeting.

Senior Australian diplomat Mairi Robertson was pres­ent on the occasion as well. During the meeting, they held a detailed discussion on the overall prevailing political and economic situation of the country. Moreover, they also discussed the current envi­ronment for the general elec­tions in Pakistan, opportu­nities for political parties to take part in polls and the over­all impacts of the elections on the progress and prosperity of the country.

They shed light on the con­stitutional role of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding holding free, fair and transparent elections, and the ground situation.

The ongoing hearing against the PTI’s intra-party elections in the ECP and the inordinate delay in issuance of elector­al symbol of “bat” to the party also came under discussion.

Besides, they discussed the alleged ongoing spree of worst human rights viola­tions in the country, especial­ly the condemnable series of extra-constitutional and legal measures against women po­litical workers, the statement said. They also discussed var­ious aspects of the utility and necessity of a government with public mandate. The high commissioner reiterat­ed the position of the Austra­lian Government regarding the survival and continuation of the democracy in the coun­try, free, fair, transparent and inclusive elections and the re­spect and protection of the basic human rights.

