Awareness necessary to control population in Pakistan, says Dr Abdullah

LAHORE - Acting Vice Chancellor Punjab University, Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Dur­rani said that awareness is necessary to control popula­tion in Pakistan. He was ad­dressing in a session with Vice-Chancellors of various universities at his office’s committee room. The session was organized by the Depart­ment of Population Welfare, Government of Punjab. Chief Executive Officer PPIF, De­partment of Population Wel­fare Punjab Saman Rai, Vice Chancellor’s from Poonch University Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Women University Sialkot, Lahore College for Women University, Univer­sity of Home Economics and heads of various depart­ments of Punjab University were present on the occasion.