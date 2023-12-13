Awareness necessary to control population in Pakistan, says Dr Abdullah

LAHORE - Acting Vice Chancellor Punjab University, Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Durrani said that awareness is necessary to control population in Pakistan. He was addressing in a session with Vice-Chancellors of various universities at his office’s committee room. The session was organized by the Department of Population Welfare, Government of Punjab. Chief Executive Officer PPIF, Department of Population Welfare Punjab Saman Rai, Vice Chancellor’s from Poonch University Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Women University Sialkot, Lahore College for Women University, University of Home Economics and heads of various departments of Punjab University were present on the occasion.