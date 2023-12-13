Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Awareness necessary to control population in Pakistan, says Dr Abdullah

INP
December 13, 2023
Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Acting Vice Chancellor Punjab University, Prof Dr Abdullah Khan Dur­rani said that awareness is necessary to control popula­tion in Pakistan. He was ad­dressing in a session with Vice-Chancellors of various universities at his office’s committee room. The session was organized by the Depart­ment of Population Welfare, Government of Punjab. Chief Executive Officer PPIF, De­partment of Population Wel­fare Punjab Saman Rai, Vice Chancellor’s from Poonch University Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Women University Sialkot, Lahore College for Women University, Univer­sity of Home Economics and heads of various depart­ments of Punjab University were present on the occasion.

