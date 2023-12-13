Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Balochistan CM flays Daraban terror attack

Our Staff Reporter
December 13, 2023
QUETTA  -  Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki strongly condemned the ter­rorist attack on the police station in Daraban area of Dera Ismail Khan district.

In a condolence message issued here on Tues­day, the chief minister paid tribute to the martyrs, expressing his condolences to the bereaved fami­lies. “Sacrifices of the security forces for the resto­ration of peace will not go in vain,” the CM of Balo­chistan said, adding that security forces cannot be demoralised by such cowardly acts. The entire nation pays homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism. The sacri­fices of the martyrs for the restoration of peace in the country will be remembered.

Our Staff Reporter

