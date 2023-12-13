Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Balochistan sports, youth, cultural festival underway in Gwadar

INP
December 13, 2023
GWADAR   -   Balochistan Sports, Youth, and Cultural Fes­tival kicked off in Gwadar. Sever­al events are being organised on sports grounds, beaches, and col­leges. The six-day festival will end on December 15th, 2023. 

According to the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, government of Balochistan, the Sports Festi­val includes football, cricket (men, women), volleyball, boxing, body building, futsal (men, women), and many beach games.

Leading multiple organisations in Quetta and social activist Muqa­ddas Riaz said that it’s promising to witness the convergence of sports and youth capabilities, envisioning a future where Balochistan nur­tures polished gems and experts.

She said that there is a lot of po­tential in Balochistan in sports. There should be several sports complexes and playgrounds and training academies for all kinds of sports with hostel facilities to at­tract sportsmen, bringing invest­ment, and better competition for the improvement of sports.

WB official suggests sustained economic growth to alleviate poverty in Pakistan

Gwadar, located in Balochistan has been developing rapidly, and local authorities often organise various events, including sports festivals, to promote tourism, cul­tural exchange, and community engagement, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.

