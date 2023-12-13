Balochistan sports, youth, cultural festival underway in Gwadar

GWADAR - Balochistan Sports, Youth, and Cultural Fes­tival kicked off in Gwadar. Sever­al events are being organised on sports grounds, beaches, and col­leges. The six-day festival will end on December 15th, 2023.

According to the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, government of Balochistan, the Sports Festi­val includes football, cricket (men, women), volleyball, boxing, body building, futsal (men, women), and many beach games.

Leading multiple organisations in Quetta and social activist Muqa­ddas Riaz said that it’s promising to witness the convergence of sports and youth capabilities, envisioning a future where Balochistan nur­tures polished gems and experts.

She said that there is a lot of po­tential in Balochistan in sports. There should be several sports complexes and playgrounds and training academies for all kinds of sports with hostel facilities to at­tract sportsmen, bringing invest­ment, and better competition for the improvement of sports.

Gwadar, located in Balochistan has been developing rapidly, and local authorities often organise various events, including sports festivals, to promote tourism, cul­tural exchange, and community engagement, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.