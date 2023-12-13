Balochistan sports, youth, cultural festival underway in Gwadar

GWADAR - Balochistan Sports, Youth, and Cultural Festival kicked off in Gwadar. Several events are being organised on sports grounds, beaches, and colleges. The six-day festival will end on December 15th, 2023.
According to the Sports & Youth Affairs Department, government of Balochistan, the Sports Festival includes football, cricket (men, women), volleyball, boxing, body building, futsal (men, women), and many beach games.
Leading multiple organisations in Quetta and social activist Muqaddas Riaz said that it’s promising to witness the convergence of sports and youth capabilities, envisioning a future where Balochistan nurtures polished gems and experts.
She said that there is a lot of potential in Balochistan in sports. There should be several sports complexes and playgrounds and training academies for all kinds of sports with hostel facilities to attract sportsmen, bringing investment, and better competition for the improvement of sports.
Gwadar, located in Balochistan has been developing rapidly, and local authorities often organise various events, including sports festivals, to promote tourism, cultural exchange, and community engagement, Gwadar Pro reported on Tuesday.