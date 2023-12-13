Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Bangladesh beats India in the Inaugural SCG Multicultural Cup 2023

Web Sports Desk
5:16 PM | December 13, 2023
The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) witnesseda dazzling showcase of multicultural cricket talent at the SCG Multicultural Cup 2023. Eight community teams, representing diverse cultures, converged at this iconic venue for a spirited tournament that transcended bordersand celebrated unity throughsports.

A special acknowledgment goes to AD Group of Companies, the title sponsor of this event. Mr. Adeel Malik from AD Group of Companies is the owner of this company, and without his invaluable support, this event would not have been possible.This sponsorship significantly contributed to the success and vibrancy of the SCG Multicultural Cup 2023.

The event was graced by the presence of distinguished guests,including Nick Hockley, CEO of Cricket Australia, Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, cricket legends Brett Lee and Russel Arnold were present, offeringtheir support and adding to the excitement of the tournament. 

Thisincredible event would not have been possible without the help and support of Phil Heads-GM, Venues NSW 

Reflecting on the significance of this amazing community cricket tournament, Brett Lee expressed, "This event provides players with the incredible opportunity to fulfill a dream by playing at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. It brings communities together and celebrates diversity, showcasing the power of cricket to unite.”

Nick Hockley remarked, "What a fantastic event organized by Kamil Khan, this event will bring the communitytogether and promote diversity, fostering a spirit of unity through the love of cricket." 

Kamil Khan, the force behind the event, said, "The SCG Multicultural Cup shows how cricket brings diverse communities together. It reflects our shared love for the sport, and events like these play a big role in creating a sense of belongingand togetherness. 

Bangladesh won the SCG Multicultural Cup 2023, held at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground. The final match witnessedBangladesh defeating India, securing the championship. 

The SCG Multicultural Cup 2023 concluded with a grand award ceremony, honoring the participating teams and celebrating the success of an event that not only showcased cricketing excellence but also championed the values of diversity, inclusivity, and unity.

