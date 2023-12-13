Bilawal Bhutto stresses on political unity to overcome crisis

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday political differences must be set aside to sort out national crisis.

Bilawal, during his address at the Peshawar High Court, said terrorism was prevailing time and again. It was the need of the hour to get rid of political conflicts and work together to nip terrorism in the bud, he said.

He said people from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police, and the Armed Forces were among the frontline fighters against terrorism. They were paying the price due to inefficient policymaking, he added.

He alleged that deals were done with terrorist outfits, and notorious terrorists were released from jails without consultation from parliament during previous governments. He condemned the terrorist attack in D.I. Khan and said Pakistan was moving backwards due to poor decisions by the previous governments.

Bilwal said, “We are thankful to the chief justice of Pakistan for taking up the Zulfikar Ali Bhutto case hearing after 11 years. We have sheer trust in the judiciary. We are optimistic that the judiciary will give the verdict according to the law, constitution, and democracy. We want justice, so no one has to face this kind of tragedy in the future.”

The PPP chairman said their party wanted the development of the state along with a democratic and transparent system. Their party mission was to improve history and the law book by getting justice in ZAB case.

Referring to the case, Bilwal said that a cruel decision of hanging a prime minister was made during a dictatorial regime. There had been many prime ministers in the history of Pakistan, but Zulfikar Bhutto was the one who was a true leader of the people.

He (Bhutto) developed the atomic bomb, united the Islamic world, and advocated that oil could be used as a tool of power and influence in the Muslim world, said Bilawal.

He criticised the opposition parties, especially the PML-N, and said, “Our supporters are as valuable to us as Mian Sab considers their supporters."

“I observed how much potential and capabilities we possess during my role as a foreign minister. We have resources, and it depends on us how to utilise them and how to collaborate and stand in the global world,” he said.

He said many issues, including poverty and unemployment, could be solved. But crisis can’t be solved amid political leg-pulling. Politics of hate, prejudice, and arrogance must be shunned to ensure a level playing field for everyone.