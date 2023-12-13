Bilawal condemns terrorist incident in DI Khan

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned a terrorist incident in Dera Ismail Khan here on Tuesday. He expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of police personnel in the incident, a Bilawal- House communique said. Bilawal said that attacks on police and security forces were unforgivable. He urged that the National Action Plan should be implemented to eliminate the nurseries of terrorists. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.