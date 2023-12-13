Bilawal invites world attention towards Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday invited world attention towards the longstanding Kashmir issue. In a post on X, he said the recent judgment in India proved its ongoing contravention of international law. “Such rulings lack credibility in the internationally recognized disputed territory of IIOJK (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir). Since August 5, 2019, India’s actions have been in stark violation of UNSC Resolutions, ignoring the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” he said. The PPP chief added: “Neither the Indian Parliament nor its Judiciary possess the authority to amend UN Security Council resolutions or international agreements. In the eyes of the global community and the United Nations, IIOJK remains a disputed territory, with its fate to be determined in line with international law.” In an earlier statement, Bilawal had also expressed his concern over India’s dismissal of United Nations resolutions in its decision regarding the special status of Occupied Kashmir. He emphasized the global significance of addressing the Kashmir issue.