Bilawal invites world attention towards Kashmir

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peo­ple’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday invited world attention towards the longstanding Kashmir issue. In a post on X, he said the recent judg­ment in India proved its ongoing contravention of international law. “Such rulings lack credi­bility in the internation­ally recognized disputed territory of IIOJK (In­dian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir). Since August 5, 2019, India’s actions have been in stark violation of UNSC Resolutions, ignoring the aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” he said. The PPP chief added: “Neither the In­dian Parliament nor its Judiciary possess the authority to amend UN Security Council reso­lutions or international agreements. In the eyes of the global community and the United Nations, IIOJK remains a dis­puted territory, with its fate to be determined in line with international law.” In an earlier state­ment, Bilawal had also expressed his concern over India’s dismissal of United Nations reso­lutions in its decision regarding the special status of Occupied Kashmir. He empha­sized the global signifi­cance of addressing the Kashmir issue.