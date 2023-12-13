Brave soldiers ready to thwarts enemies’ designs: FM

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has issued a stern warn­ing to terrorists and their backers, asserting that they will face the consequences for their cowardly attacks. In a tweet on social media plat­form X tonight, he expressed unwavering support for the nation’s brave soldiers, ready to make the ultimate sacrifice to thwart the nefarious de­signs of enemies”. He said that “terrorists and their handlers, wherever they are, will pay for their cowardly attacks. He further said that Pakistan’s brave soldiers are ready to make the ultimate sacrifice to blunt the nefarious designs of enemies. The Minister also expressed heartfelt condo­lences with families of victims of today’s attack and prayers for martyrs.