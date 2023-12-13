British Council, Pearson celebrate high achievers awards

ISLAMABAD - British Council Pakistan and Pearson hosted the Outstanding Pearson Learn­ers Award Ceremony (OPLA) in Islamabad to re­ward learners for their outstanding results. OPLAs are awarded to learners worldwide, and in Pakistan were awarded to those who took Pearson Edexcel iP­rimary, iLowerSecondary, International GCSE, GCSE, International A level and O level examinations in the October 2022, January 2023 or May/June 2023 exam series and achieved outstanding results.

The award categories that recognized over 100 learners for their Pearson qualifications were for The Highest Mark in the World, The Highest Mark in Asia, The Highest Mark in the Country, The Highest Mark in the Province and Highest Subject Marks.

These top performing international Pearson quali­fications students are highly sought after by prestig­ious universities and employers as they have prov­en to be among the best in millions of peers globally.

The ceremony was attended by Kathryn Booth, Di­rector, Pearson School Qualifications Pearson Mid­dle East, North Africa, Pakistan, and Turkey, Ayesha Zaheer, Head Business Development Pakistan, Pear­son, Fareed Shaikh, Regional Development Manag­er Pakistan Pearson, Abdullah Lateef Khan, Region­al Development Manager Pakistan, Pearson and Amanda Ingram, Exams Director, Pakistan, British Council alongside Pearson Edexcel partner schools’ leadership, principals, teachers, parents and distin­guished guests.

Pearson and British Council also recognized the dedication of the Teachers who contributed to the success of these young learners with the Outstand­ing Teacher Award and exam officers who supported the teachers and students in reaching their goal were awarded the School Exam Officer Award.

On the occasion, Kathryn Booth said, “It’s an hon­our to be in Pakistan to join this year’s Outstanding Pearson Learners’ ceremony. The High Achievers Award Ceremony is always special and memorable day for Pearson Qualifications, and I am delighted to be part of this event recognising the hard work and perseverance of the high achievers.

Amanda Ingram, Exams Director, Pakistan, British Council, said, “I am delighted that through our world-class examination experience, students are able to excel in their exams and make Pakistan proud glob­ally. The High Achievers Awards Ceremony is an im­portant annual event whereby Pearson and the Brit­ish Council are able to recognise and celebrate these achievements in the best possible way.”

Ayesha Zaheer, Head Business Development Pa­kistan, Pearson said, “It’s just amazing to acknowl­edge the award winners that we have today. The parents, the teachers, the heads of schools and even the non-teaching staff matter, everyone contribut­ing to ensure that we impact the lives of these learn­ers positively.”