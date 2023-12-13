CCPO Bilal directs SPs to actively monitor officers’ performance

LAHORE - In a performance review meeting chaired by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, sessions focused on Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions unfolded at the Capital City Police Office. The CCPO scrutinized the performance of both divisions during the meeting. Addressing the gathering, CCPO Lahore issued directives to implement robust measures for curbing drug trafficking. He emphasized the need for stringent actions against networks involved in drug peddling around educational institutions and urged an acceleration of intelligence-based operations against drug peddlers.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed SPs to actively monitor officers’ performance, issuing orders to apprehend proclaimed offenders, habitual thieves, robbers, and drug dealers, ensuring they face legal consequences. Emphasizing the significance of identification parades and the recovery of wanted criminals in serious cases, he instructed SHOs to take effective measures against gangs engaged in motorcycle theft and mobile snatching. CCPO Lahore also directed SHOs with poor performance and the in-charge of Investigation to enhance their effectiveness.
Expressing contentment over the reduced crime rate, CCPO Lahore urged further enhancements. During the meeting, Bilal Siddique Kamyana urged a focus on effective duty performance and overall improvement. He underscored the importance of police officers and officials executing their duties with diligence, dedication, and sincerity. CCPO Lahore stressed that treating citizens with dignity and respect in police stations is a true testament to the police’s performance. He reiterated his commitment to prioritising speedy justice for citizens. In attendance at the meeting were DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Imran Kishwar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry. SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and Incharges of Investigation from Iqbal Town and Sadar Divisions.