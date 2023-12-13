CCPO Bilal directs SPs to actively monitor officers’ performance

LAHORE - In a performance review meet­ing chaired by CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, ses­sions focused on Iqbal Town and Saddar Divisions unfolded at the Capital City Police Of­fice. The CCPO scrutinized the performance of both divi­sions during the meeting. Ad­dressing the gathering, CCPO Lahore issued directives to implement robust measures for curbing drug trafficking. He emphasized the need for strin­gent actions against networks involved in drug peddling around educational institu­tions and urged an accelera­tion of intelligence-based op­erations against drug peddlers.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana di­rected SPs to actively monitor officers’ performance, issu­ing orders to apprehend pro­claimed offenders, habitual thieves, robbers, and drug deal­ers, ensuring they face legal consequences. Emphasizing the significance of identification pa­rades and the recovery of want­ed criminals in serious cases, he instructed SHOs to take ef­fective measures against gangs engaged in motorcycle theft and mobile snatching. CCPO Lahore also directed SHOs with poor performance and the in-charge of Investigation to enhance their effectiveness.

Expressing contentment over the reduced crime rate, CCPO Lahore urged further enhance­ments. During the meeting, Bilal Siddique Kamyana urged a focus on effective duty performance and overall improvement. He underscored the importance of police officers and officials executing their duties with dili­gence, dedication, and sincer­ity. CCPO Lahore stressed that treating citizens with dignity and respect in police stations is a true testament to the police’s performance. He reiterated his commitment to prioritising speedy justice for citizens. In attendance at the meeting were DIG (Operations) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG (Investigation) Im­ran Kishwar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigation) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry. SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and Incharges of Investigation from Iqbal Town and Sadar Divisions.