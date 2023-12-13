CDWP approves 4 development projects worth Rs36.21b

ISLAMABAD-The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday gave approval to four development projects worth Rs36.219 billion. The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) meeting convened under the chairmanship of Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr. Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan considered development projects of diverse sectors including physical planning and housing, transport and communication, and water resources.

CDWP discussed a comprehensive overview of four projects, collectively valued at Rs. 36.219 billion. The forum recommended three projects for further consideration by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC), while approved one.

It is noteworthy that the CDWP accorded highest priority to the post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation initiatives. Four projects were discussed under the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program namely “Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Public Health Engineering/Water Supply Infrastructure Sector) with the total cost of Rs. 2800 million, Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Road Infrastructure CW and PPHD), worth Rs. 13,809.544 million, Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Irrigation Infrastructure) worth Rs. 8250 million, and Livelihood Interventions for Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Program (IFRAP) with the total cost of Rs. 11,360 million.

The Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction Program emphasizing resilience enhancement and livelihood diversification in Balochistan (road infrastructure CW&PPHD), with a total cost of Rs. 13,809.544 million, was recommended to ECNEC. This project, funded by the World Bank, aims to strengthen transportation infrastructure by constructing resilient roads and bridges, significantly reducing travel time for the residents.

Additionally, another project of the Post-Flood 2022 Reconstruction program, the Livelihood Interventions for Integrated Flood Resilience and Adaptation Program (IFRAP), valued at Rs. 11,360 million, was also recommended for further deliberation by the ECNEC. This project targets the upliftment of underdeveloped regions in Balochistan, encompassing various districts. Its focuses uplifting livelihoods through agricultural and livestock interventions, while nurturing resilience against climate change and other adversities.

The initiative titled “Enhancement of Resilience and Diversification of Livelihoods in Balochistan (Irrigation Infrastructure),” totaling Rs. 8250 million, received recommendation for approval by ECNEC. Financed through a World Bank Loan, this project aims at rehabilitating flood-damaged infrastructure and establishing flood management structures within Balochistan.

The rehabilitation of water systems for irrigation within a command area spanning approximately 100,000 acres of land is the central objective of the project. The project’s implementation is expected to significantly enhance agricultural productivity, restrain economic losses caused by floods, and strengthen livelihoods and economic growth in the region. The project namely “Resilience Enhancement and Livelihood Diversification in Balochistan (Public Health Engineering/Water Supply Infrastructre Sector )” with the total cost of Rs. 2800 million was granted approval by the CDWP forum. The projects aims rehabilitation and restoration of damaged schemes to enhance water supply to the inhabitants of different calamity hit districts of Balochistan where most components of water schemes were damaged.