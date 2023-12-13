Celebrating Sindh

Sindhi Cultural Day is celebrated not only in Sindh but also worldwide, annually in the first week of December since 2009. It highlights the unity, discipline, and punctuality of Sindhi people, showcasing the rich heritage of ancient assets in Sindh. On this significant day, individuals adorn themselves with Sindhi Topi and Ajrak, participating in various unique programs such as singing “Ho Jamalo,” dancing, ground-level discussions, congregational rallies, Malakhera, tableaus, and recognizing historical heritage.
Sindhi Cultural Day not only represents Sindhi culture but also emphasises the strong unity among the provinces of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The celebration extends beyond Pakistan, with Sindhi people abroad engaging in various activities.
Sindh boasts an antique heritage, showcasing the impressive handcrafted skills of its people. Examples include traditional activities like water fetching from ponds, string making, bell carts for field grazing, and the construction of buildings and homes. The creation of colourful clothes, sheets, and mud toys further adds to the cultural richness that is a pleasure to behold.
Sindh is unparalleled, and we urge the competent authorities to closely monitor historical places, allowing for a more comprehensive representation of Sindh’s cultural wealth.
ZABEEULLAH SHAIKH,
Karachi.