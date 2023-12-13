Celebrating Sindh

Sindhi Cultural Day is celebrat­ed not only in Sindh but also worldwide, annually in the first week of December since 2009. It highlights the unity, discipline, and punctuality of Sindhi peo­ple, showcasing the rich heritage of ancient assets in Sindh. On this significant day, individuals adorn themselves with Sindhi Topi and Ajrak, participating in various unique programs such as singing “Ho Jamalo,” dancing, ground-lev­el discussions, congregational ral­lies, Malakhera, tableaus, and rec­ognizing historical heritage.

Sindhi Cultural Day not only rep­resents Sindhi culture but also em­phasises the strong unity among the provinces of Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, and Gilgit-Baltistan. The cele­bration extends beyond Pakistan, with Sindhi people abroad engag­ing in various activities.

Sindh boasts an antique heri­tage, showcasing the impressive handcrafted skills of its people. Examples include traditional ac­tivities like water fetching from ponds, string making, bell carts for field grazing, and the con­struction of buildings and homes. The creation of colourful clothes, sheets, and mud toys further adds to the cultural richness that is a pleasure to behold.

Sindh is unparalleled, and we urge the competent authorities to closely monitor historical places, allowing for a more comprehensive repre­sentation of Sindh’s cultural wealth.

ZABEEULLAH SHAIKH,

Karachi.