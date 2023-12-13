Wednesday, December 13, 2023
China’s Xi visits Vietnam in bid to counter US

Agencies
December 13, 2023
HANOI-China’s President Xi Jinping arrived in Vietnam Tuesday for his first visit in six years, as he seeks to counter the United States’ growing influence with the communist nation.
Xi will meet the leader of Vietnam’s ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, after Hanoi upgraded diplomatic ties with Washington when US President Joe Biden visited in September. Biden’s visit was part of US efforts around the world to contain China’s rising economic power -- and to secure supplies of crucial materials needed for high-tech manufacturing.
Vietnam has long pursued a “bamboo diplomacy” approach, striving to stay on good terms with both powers.
It shares US concerns about Beijing’s increasing assertiveness in the contested South China Sea, but it also has close economic ties with China, while both countries have ruling communist parties. Vietnam and China already share a “comprehensive strategic partnership”, Vietnam’s highest diplomatic status.

