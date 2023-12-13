Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Christian employees of Sukkur hospital to get advance salaries  

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - The Christian employees of Mahar Medical College Hospital Sukkur will get their salaries for month of December before 20th of the current month so that they can celebrate Christmas with fervor and enthusiasm. This was informed by the MS of the hospital here on Tuesday. According to the announcement, the hospital administration has also been directed to arrange a function in connection with Christmas wherein Christmas cake will also be cut in order to share the celebrations of the Christian community.

