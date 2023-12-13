Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court extends interims bail of PTI chief, Bushra Bibi

Court extends interims bail of PTI chief, Bushra Bibi
Agencies
December 13, 2023
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has extend­ed the interim bail of the PTI chief and Bushra Bibi in dif­ferent cases. Additional Ses­sions Judge Tahir Abbas Sip­ra heard the bail application of the PTI Chief and Bushra Bibi on Tuesday. PTI’s counsel in the court stated that the ATC court had accepted three bail applications of PTI’s founder. He further argued that the po­lice deliberately did not want to produce the founder of PTI in court. The court sought the production report of the PTI chief and extended the inter­im bail of the PTI founder until December 19 and Bushra Bi­bi’s bail until January 2.

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1702362614.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023