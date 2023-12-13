Court extends interims bail of PTI chief, Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD - The District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has extend­ed the interim bail of the PTI chief and Bushra Bibi in dif­ferent cases. Additional Ses­sions Judge Tahir Abbas Sip­ra heard the bail application of the PTI Chief and Bushra Bibi on Tuesday. PTI’s counsel in the court stated that the ATC court had accepted three bail applications of PTI’s founder. He further argued that the po­lice deliberately did not want to produce the founder of PTI in court. The court sought the production report of the PTI chief and extended the inter­im bail of the PTI founder until December 19 and Bushra Bi­bi’s bail until January 2.