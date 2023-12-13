Cricketer Babar Naeem faces life threats

Former Pakistan cricketer Babar Naeem has faced serious threats to his life forcing him to live abroad.

Babar Naeem, who played 162 first-class matches for the Rawalpindi region, is currently residing in the United Kingdom (UK) after being injured in a murder attempt last year. The 40-year-old cricketer has also filed cases in the Rawalpindi Civil Court and the High Court against the powerful land grabbers.

Along with cricket, Babar Naeem had also a good business in his hometown Gorakhpur, a suburb of Rawalpindi but the land mafia had also occupied their property and refused to vacate it despite the court orders.

Babar Naeem has also been threatened to lose his life if he returns to his homeland. Due to the current circumstances faced by the cricketer, he has decided to settle in the UK and will soon file a case for settling in the UK.

It is also mentioned that Babar Naeem has represented Pakistan A, Pakistan Under-19s, Pakistan Cricket Board Blues, Rawalpindi Rams, Pakistan Cricket Board Patron's XI, Sayid Paper, Rawalpindi, Punjab, Federal Areas, Rawalpindi Region teams as well as played league cricket in the United Kingdom for the last fifteen years.