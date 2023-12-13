Wednesday, December 13, 2023
DC ensures fair fertilizer supply

Agencies
December 13, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH  -  Deputy Commissioner Kot Udo, Syed Manawar Ab­bas Bukhari has taken an initiative to ensure fair sale of fertilizer across the district in meeting, on Tuesday here.

According to DC Office, Syed Manawar Abbas Bukhari held a meeting with the dealers of the dis­trict to ensure the easy and transparent supply of fertilizer in accordance with the policy of the Pun­jab government.

At the meeting, DC emphasized the importance of transparency in the sale of fertilizer and say that the availability of urea and other related products in the market. He warned that any illegally stored manure will be confiscated and sold at Govern­ment-fixed rates. 

“Fertilizer dealers to keep their records updated on a daily basis, and agriculture department offi­cers will closely monitor their records” he added. Director Agriculture Meher Mujahid was also pres­ent in meeting.

Agencies

