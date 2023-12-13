ECP appoints new election commissioners for Sindh, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD - Since the schedule of the February polls is set to be announced this week, the ECP has appointed new provincial election commissioners in Sindh and Balochistan with immediate effect.

The top election regulatory body, in its notification, transferred and posted Aijaz Anwer Chohan as provincial elec­tion commissioner Balochistan in place of Sharifullah who will now assume his charge in Sindh for the same post.

The transfer and posting of both provincial election commissioners was approved by Chief Election Com­missioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. The decision, according to ECP, has been taken in the public interest.

“The postings and transfers of fol­lowing officers under the ECP are made in public interest with imme­diate effect and until further orders,” the notification says. MQM-P had de­manded the removal of Aijaz Anwer Chohan, saying free and fair elec­tions were not possible under his supervision. The commission also issued a notification of the appoint­ment of district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs) for the general polls. “In pursuance of the provisions of Section 50 of the Elections Act, 2012 (Act No. XXX|ll of 2017), the Election Commission of Pakistan publishes herewith, for general information, a list of District Returning Officers appointed for the District noted against them in con­nection with the conduct of General Elections-2024 to the Constituen­cies of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies falling within their administrative jurisdiction,” according to the notification.

Thirty-six DROs have been ap­pointed for the National Assembly elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41 in Punjab, 30 in Sindh, 36 in Balochistan, and one in Islamabad. Forty-five ROs have been notified for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, three in Islamabad, 141 in Punjab, 60 in Sindh and 15 in Balochistan, the ECP notification read. For the pro­vincial assembly elections, 155 ROs and AROs have been notified in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 297 in Pun­jab, 130 in Sindh, and 51 in Balo­chistan. The notified officers have been directed to assume their re­sponsibilities immediately.