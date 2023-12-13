ECP likely to announce general elections’ schedule in ‘two days’

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to announce the schedule for the forthcoming general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024, in ‘two days’.

Sources told ARY News that the electoral watchdog has completed all the preparations for the general elections, including the appointment of Returning Officers (ROs).

The ECP has also imposed a ban on the appointment and transfer of Deputy Commissioners (DCs), they said, adding that the schedule for the forthcoming general elections will be issued in ‘two days’.

Earlier, it was reported that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded its work on the general elections 2024 schedule.

The ECP completed relevant work on the general elections 2024 schedule, said sources, adding that the commission prepared a draft schedule and held consultations to formally issue it.

The draft schedule for the general elections mentioned the collection of nomination papers from the candidates in the second week of December 2023. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by the third week of December 2023.

The ECP had also rejected media reports claiming a delay in the general elections.

The ECP spokesperson clarified that such media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections 2024 were baseless and misleading.

The spokesperson said that the commission approached the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the media houses for spreading the fake reports.

General elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.