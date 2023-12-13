Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP likely to announce general elections’ schedule in ‘two days’

ECP likely to announce general elections’ schedule in ‘two days’
Web Desk
7:56 PM | December 13, 2023
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is likely to announce the schedule for the forthcoming general elections, scheduled for February 8, 2024, in ‘two days’.

Sources told ARY News that the electoral watchdog has completed all the preparations for the general elections, including the appointment of Returning Officers (ROs).

The ECP has also imposed a ban on the appointment and transfer of Deputy Commissioners (DCs), they said, adding that the schedule for the forthcoming general elections will be issued in ‘two days’.

Earlier, it was reported that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concluded its work on the general elections 2024 schedule.

The ECP completed relevant work on the general elections 2024 schedule, said sources, adding that the commission prepared a draft schedule and held consultations to formally issue it.

The draft schedule for the general elections mentioned the collection of nomination papers from the candidates in the second week of December 2023. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be completed by the third week of December 2023.

UEFA Europa Conference League group stage to end on Thursday

The ECP had also rejected media reports claiming a delay in the general elections.

The ECP spokesperson clarified that such media reports regarding an expected delay in the general elections 2024 were baseless and misleading.

The spokesperson said that the commission approached the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) against the media houses for spreading the fake reports.

General elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had notified general elections on February 8, 2024.

According to details, the Election Commission issued a notification of the date of the general election under Section 57 of the Election Act۔

The notification said that in light of the Supreme Court’s order, the general elections will take place on February 8, 2024.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023