Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

ECP to start training of DROs, ROs today

ECP to start training of DROs, ROs today
Web Desk
11:51 AM | December 13, 2023
National

The extensive training for the newly appointed District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) to facilitate the oversight of the 2024 general elections, would commence on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

The Election Commission has finalized the training preparations. Senior Election Commission officers will conduct training sessions for district returning officers and returning officers, covering election procedures, rules, and other administrative aspects.

An ECP spokesperson stated that preparations have been completed for a one-day training session on December 16, 2023, for 142 District Returning Officers in all four provincial headquarters.

This comprises 40 from Punjab, 36 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36 from Balochistan, and 30 from Sindh. Similarly, 859 returning officers (ROs) will receive a two-day election training at their respective divisional levels from December 13 to 15.

This includes 441 returning officers from Punjab, 160 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 191 from Sindh, and 67 from Balochistan.

WB official suggests sustained economic growth to alleviate poverty in Pakistan

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023