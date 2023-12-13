Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Five held for manufacturing counterfeit drugs, factory sealed

Agencies
December 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) arrested five including factory owner for manufacturing counterfeit drugs and sealed the factory. 
Crackdowns against counterfeit drug manufacturers were underway across the country.
According to details, a DRAP team raided a drugs factory where fake Alpine, Elegon and Trigan medicines were being manufactured. 
A DRAP spokesperson said that huge cache of counterfeit medicines was seized and five including the factory owner were arrested. The factory was sealed and samples of fake medicines were sent for laboratory test.

