From Peshawar with a spark of revival

Saad Saeed hailing from Peshawar has his setup in the renowned Qissa Khwani Bazaar which is home to pukhtun cultural items. His metallic antique-looking decoration items and kitchen utensils carved out of copper and brass are the best friends for any home aspiring to a classy vintage vibe. After graduation, he decided to take on his family profession, thus continuing what had been passed on by his ancestors. For Al Qayyum Metal Art Bazar-e- Missgaran, everyday reveals its own moment of truth. A typical day starts at 9 a.m. for him which entails packing and dispatching orders while home based customers also pour in.

“This business was established by my paternal grandfather and we are now the third generation that is proudly continuing what he started; it’s been over a century since we’ve been in the brass business which gained further momentum as a result of an extensive use of social media and the rate of adoption of e-commerce platforms in Pakistan. The younger generation was oblivious to the fact that copper or brass utensils were available in Peshawar as well; it is through the help of e-commerce that we are drawing their attention and gaining an increased customer base even our home ground,” He says. The benefit of having something delivered at the customers’ doorstep for products like these saves them the hassle of searching for specific markets that sell such utensils, especially when these are not available in their on cities.

It was in 2021, freshly out of the pandemic that Saad came across the opportunity of becoming a seller on Daraz in 2021. The family found an outlet of developing the market beyond Peshawar and took a leap of faith, thus befriending e-commerce. In an effort to celebrate Pakistan’s cultural heritage, this e-commerce platform has initiated the ‘Proudly Pakistani’ program me, aimed at fostering a supportive environment for both well-established and up-and-coming artisans and communities from all across the country, with a particular focus on underserved regions as well.

According to Saad, selling brass products online through e-commerce platforms can have a dual benefit; for the business as well as the customer. It has helped provide a wider market reach, allowing them to connect with customers beyond their local area, thus expanding their customer base. Additionally, with online sales increasing especially post COVID, the need for a physical storefront has significantly minimised, thus saving on overhead costs such as rent and utilities. Thanks to e-commerce, his revenue has scaled up to over 30%because of the expanding nationwide reach, something which was earlier limited to walk-in customers only.

“The name of this market is ingrained with our industry because this is what used to sell here throughout. In the olden days, mostly brass or copper utensils were extensively used in the kitchen, or even clay for that matter,’’ elaborates Saad, “These metallic utensils which already have health benefits for cooking food in, come with a value addition of the alloy coating on the surface by the deposition of metal tin on it. The process is called, ‘qalai’ in Urdu. The combination of these metals alongside this process serves as a value addition for food digestion as well.’’He emphasizes upon the need for traditional norms being revived despite modern utensils and processes taking precedence in the fast-paced life today.

He vivaciously picks a large hand carved plate shining like a vintage armour, amidst the display of his treasure trove. “This is called ‘shikargah’work and this plate takes at least two months to form this shape and design,’’ explains Saad. He strokes his hand over the fine carving, revealing two herons facing each other, imbued in a perfect geometric pattern. Shikargah, derived from the word ‘shikar’ meaning hunting is a type of design and as the name suggests, quite often depicts hunting scenes. It is also the quintessential attribute of traditional weaves with their typical woven animal and bird motifs in jungle scenes with the style’s roots emanating from Persian weavers, centuries ago.

Saad assiduously picks one utensil after the next, explaining about the material and time taken for each to develop a shape and form, post creative gestation period which though is time consuming, is worth the effort, given the finished look. From ‘laak’ work (a type of metal artwork) to other exquisite pieces, developed by the metal smiths, highlighting a typical antique look, he points out each item, one wouldn’t want to leave his showroom without.

As he calls it a day, he has ended up catering to customers from all over Pakistan and he knows that the next day would even be more exciting, given the awareness created for this art and the revival going on an upward trajectory.

Pakistan’s e-commerce sector is experiencing outstanding progression, boasting an annual growth rate of 6.23% , with the user penetration being 24.2% in 2023 and expected to growth till 27.3% in 2027 . Although, it is still ranked at 46 among the largest markets of e-commerce, it is also expected that the current year may potentially reach a revenue figure of over $6 billion. This goes without saying that the COVID-19 pandemic also played a significant role in this expansion, with 8.4% of internet users now making online purchases on a weekly basis, reflecting a swift adoption rate among 25 to 34 year olds, a group which facilitates over 50% of online sales.

Cottage industries as well as small scale entrepreneurs are witnessing progress who are finding it far more convenient to reach out to their customers in new geographies, thanks to social media and e-commerce which have facilitated commerce and industries. For entrepreneurs like Saad Saeed, it’s a golden piece of the puzzle.

The writer is a communication professional, an artist and a wildlife photographer.