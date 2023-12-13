Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Gaza ran out of vaccinations for Palestinian children, says Health Ministry

Gaza ran out of vaccinations for Palestinian children, says Health Ministry
Anadolu
5:14 PM | December 13, 2023
International

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Wednesday that it has run out of vaccinations for Palestinian children in the Gaza Strip.

"Children's vaccinations completely ran out in the Gaza Strip," said the Gaza-based Health Ministry in a statement.

The ministry also said the lack of vaccinations will have catastrophic health consequences for the children and will cause diseases to spread, particularly among the displaced people in the crowded shelters across the enclave.

It urged the UN health agencies "to quickly intervene to provide the needed vaccinations and to ensure their arrival to all Gaza areas to prevent the catastrophe."

The Gaza Strip continues to suffer from a severe shortage of all medicines and medical supplies as a result of the ongoing Israeli devastating war on Gaza.

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip from the air and land, imposed a siege, and mounted a ground offensive in retaliation for a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

At least 18,412 Palestinians have been killed and 50,100 injured in the Israeli onslaught since then, according to Gaza’s health authorities.

PSL 9: Shan Masood named Karachi Kings captain

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stands at 1,200, while around 139 hostages remain in captivity, according to official figures.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023