GB delegation explores agri tech cooperation in Gansu province

BEIJING - A delegation of govern­ment officials and agricultural experts from Gilgit-Baltistan Province visited Lanzhou, China.

They conducted visits to local enter­prises and held exchange meetings to explore cooperation potentials.

During their visit to Jinkefeng Com­pany, a subsidiary of the Gansu Acade­my of Mechanical Science, the Pakistani delegation toured the production base and gained comprehensive knowledge about the company’s flagship products and their wide applications in agricul­tural production.

The company also demonstrated the complete operational model of silage harvesting equipment that they plan to showcase and promote in Pakistan, which sparked great interest among the delegation members.

Subsequently, detailed discussions were held on future cooperation mod­els and specific plans, resulting in a se­ries of agreements.

According to Gwadar Pro, the dele­gation expressed their anticipation for substantial cooperation with Jinkefeng Company in agricultural equipment, aiming to drive the modernization of agriculture in Pakistan.

“The similarities in geography and weather between Gansu and Gilgit-Bal­tistan will make the cooperation par­ticularly potential. The adoption of modern farming practices can effec­tively improve agricultural produc­tion,” said a delegate member of the GB agriculture department.

“In the future, we will continue to in­crease our investment in cooperation with Pakistan, enhancing product qual­ity and technological capabilities.

Additionally, we will strive to pro­mote the widespread adoption and im­plementation of silage equipment in Pakistan,” said head of Jinkefeng Com­pany.

After the exchange, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed to transfer agriculture technology and machinery to Gilgit-Baltistan.

The collaboration seeks to jointly ex­plore new opportunities for the devel­opment of silage processing and the livestock industry.”