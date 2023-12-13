Govt boosts women's quota to 40% in Youth Skill Development Programme

Caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi has appreciated the programmes initiated by NAVTTC and its reach to under developed regions of the country.

Chairing the Steering Committee of Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Programme in Islamabad today, he said technical training can become the backbone of the economy of Pakistan.

Madad Ali Sindhi announced to enhance the quota for women from 33 percent to 40 percent in the Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Programme. He said that women empowerment is a crucial milestone that needs to be prioritized to overcome the existing social challenges the country is facing.

The meeting was apprised that sixty one thousand youth has been trained so far under the Prime Minister's Youth Skills Development Programme at a cost of approximately ten billion rupees.