Guy Talk initiates conversations on masculinity in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-The Swedish Embassy, in collaboration with Olomopolo media, UN Women, ROZAN, and Dastak, has launched Guy Talk Pakistan.

This initiative aims to engage Pakistani men in conversations on topics which are rarely talked about; about societal expectations and norms of how to be a ‘real man’. By fostering conversations between men and encouraging self-reflection, the initiative strives to challenge and dismantle harmful gender stereotypes. The ambition with Guy Talk is to give men the chance to contribute to a more equal society by starting with themselves. “We believe that involving men in the quest for gender equality is crucial,” said Ambassador Henrik Persson. “Through Guy Talk, we aim to create a platform for Pakistani men to explore and challenge preconceived notions of masculinity, fostering a more inclusive and equal society for all.” The initiative features a website guytalkpakistan.com developed by DASTAK Foundation, with conversation guides, covering topics such as fatherhood, vulnerability, and avoidance. The guides are available in English and Urdu, and easily accessible to enable anyone to initiate a conversation, in their workplace, university, organisation or among friends. Hira Amjad at DASTAK Foundation stated “We are grateful for this partnership to advance gender equality and engage men in the conversation at a human level, making them core stakeholders in creating a more progressive and pragmatic society, driven by on-ground research across the board. Although, global in approach, but extremely grassroots in its outreach, we are confident that this initiative that will be ground-breaking in terms of including men.” In addition, the campaign contains six short films that showcase intimate conversations among men. Developed in collaboration with Olomopolo Media, these films will be utilised to raise awareness and inspire dialogue. Olomopolo Media stated that they are “proud to work on Guy Talk that highlights issues that men face, especially dealing with the vulnerability of speaking up about their feelings. Mental health conversations are often forgotten when it comes to men and boys, and it directly impacts their emotional well-being. We must acknowledge how patriarchal demands and conventional gender norms are exacting a terrible toll on the general population.” At the launch event held in Islamabad, a panel discussion was moderated by comedian Saad Haroon. The panel featured influencer Hamza Bhatti, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, IG Police Islamabad, Aamir Ahsan Khan from Ericsson Pakistan, Babar Bashir, Rozan, and actor Shehzad Ghias. The discussion highlighted various aspects of masculinity and expectations of men in Pakistani society.