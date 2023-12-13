Wednesday, December 13, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hamadan Lahore Open Polo rolls into action with two openers decided

Hamadan Lahore Open Polo rolls into action with two openers decided
Web Sports Desk
5:17 PM | December 13, 2023
Sports

The Hamadan Lahore Open Polo Championship rolled into action with two matches were decided on the opening day here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

According to Lahore Polo Club President Azam Hayat Noon, this two-week tournament is sponsored by Hamadan and Samsung. Top eight teams are included in the tournament, in which foreign players are also exhibiting their prowess.

Two important matches of the tournament were played yesterday, which were watched by a large number of spectators with their families. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, the Secretary and a large number of polo players and their families were also present on this occasion.

In the first match of the opening day, Remounts defeated PAF team by a narrow margin of 8-7. Lao Abelenda from Remounts hammered six goals and Omer Asjad Malhi scored two goals while from PAF, Raja Jalal Arsalan scored three goals, Hamza Iqbal and Meesam scored two goals each.

PSL 9: Shan Masood named Karachi Kings captain

In the second match of the day, Rijas Polo team defeated DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel by 8-7 after a fierce contest. Juan Manuel smashed in six goals for Rijas Polo while Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Ahmed Zubair Butt scored one goal each. Lt. Col. (R) Omer Minhas scored three goals, Niko Roberts and Osman Aziz Anwar scored two goals each from DS/Sheikhoo Steel. Tomorrow (Wednesday), the the only match will be played between FG/Din Polo and Master Paints at 3 pm.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1702449446.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023