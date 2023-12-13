Hamadan Lahore Open Polo rolls into action with two openers decided

The Hamadan Lahore Open Polo Championship rolled into action with two matches were decided on the opening day here at the Lahore Polo Club on Tuesday.

According to Lahore Polo Club President Azam Hayat Noon, this two-week tournament is sponsored by Hamadan and Samsung. Top eight teams are included in the tournament, in which foreign players are also exhibiting their prowess.

Two important matches of the tournament were played yesterday, which were watched by a large number of spectators with their families. Lahore Polo Club President Malik Azam Hayat Noon, executive committee members, the Secretary and a large number of polo players and their families were also present on this occasion.

In the first match of the opening day, Remounts defeated PAF team by a narrow margin of 8-7. Lao Abelenda from Remounts hammered six goals and Omer Asjad Malhi scored two goals while from PAF, Raja Jalal Arsalan scored three goals, Hamza Iqbal and Meesam scored two goals each.

In the second match of the day, Rijas Polo team defeated DS Polo/Sheikhoo Steel by 8-7 after a fierce contest. Juan Manuel smashed in six goals for Rijas Polo while Ahmed Bilal Riaz and Ahmed Zubair Butt scored one goal each. Lt. Col. (R) Omer Minhas scored three goals, Niko Roberts and Osman Aziz Anwar scored two goals each from DS/Sheikhoo Steel. Tomorrow (Wednesday), the the only match will be played between FG/Din Polo and Master Paints at 3 pm.