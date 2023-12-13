Hamas battles Israel as UN labels Gaza ‘hell on earth’

GAZA STRIP, PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES - Israeli forces battled Hamas and bombed more targets in the devas­tated Gaza Strip on Tuesday as the UN General Assembly was due to vote on a new demand for a cease­fire. More than two months into the war sparked by the October 7 attack, the visiting chief of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, likened Gaza to “hell on earth”.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry charged Tuesday that Israeli forc­es were raiding a hospital in Gaza City, the biggest urban centre, in the north of the coastal territory.

“Israeli occupation forces are storming Kamal Adwan hospital af­ter besieging and bombing it for days,” ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said, accusing troops of rounding up men in the hospital courtyard, including medical staff.

The army did not immediate­ly comment. The UN humanitarian agency OCHA said earlier that “the hospital remains surrounded by Is­raeli troops and tanks, and fighting with armed groups has been report­ed in its vicinity for three consecu­tive days”. It said two mothers were killed in a strike on the maternity ward and that about 3,000 internal­ly displaced people were trapped in the facility amid reports of “extreme shortages of water, food and power”.

US President Joe Biden has said Israel is starting to lose support around the world.

His remarks are based on pool notes of a campaign event, and he was referring to the international community’s dismay and alarm at the bombing of Gaza.

However, Biden gave no indica­tion Israel was losing US support for its military campaign, despite his administration’s growing concern about the enormous cost in Palestin­ian lives and destruction of civilian infrastructure.

He did express differences with Is­rael over plans for Gaza’s future.

He said the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was opposed to a two-state solution with the Palestinians, something that Biden’s top officials have been pro­moting as the post-war path.

And he urged Netanyahu to “strengthen and change…the most conservative government in Isra­el’s history,” in order to find a long-term solution to the Israeli-Palestin­ian conflict.