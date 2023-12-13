Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed, other PTI leaders declared POs in May 9 cases

LAHORE - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Lahore on Tues­day declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Murad Saeed and other accused as proclaimed offenders in three cases of May 9 arson attack.

Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the special anti-terror­ism court of Lahore heard the applications of the police in three cases of May 9 arson attack. The court declared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar and other ac­cused as proclaimed offenders for evading arrest

Other accused include Karamat Ali Khokhar, Murad Saeed, Hafiz Farhat, Ahmed Khan Niazi, Zubair Khan Niazi, Hamid Raza, Imtiaz Mehmood and Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi. The accused had been booked in two cases registered against them in Sarwar Road police station while one case had been registered by Model Town police station.