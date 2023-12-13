Hiba Fawad to start campaign of Fawad Ch in Jehlum from tomorrow

Hiba Fawad wife of former Federal Minister and defected member of PTI Fawad Chaudhry has announced that she will start election campaign of Fawad Chaudhry from tomorrow in Jehlum, while talking to media outside Adyala jail, where Fawad Chaudhry has been incarcerated since November 8th.

He was arrested from his house on November 4th by capital police in a fraud case.

While talking to The Nation she said that Fawad Chaudhry has nominated me to run his election campaign and his family didn't like that decision at all.

She also alleged that Faisal Chaudhry has misbehaved with her today at Adyala jail trial of Fawad and didn't even inform her about Fawad's last appearance at District Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

Hiba Fawad also said that Faisal Chaudhry has been begging Fawad to let him stay as his lawyer, that's the only reason he's Fawad's lawyer otherwise he's not competent enough be anyone's lawyer.

When asked about whether the campaign will be as an independent candidate or from some party, she said, we'll wait for ECP decision, if Fawad Chaudhry is disqualified, I'll run for the seat and Fawad Chaudhry will give his strategy later about joining a party or to contest elections as independent candidate.

The Nation also contacted Faisal Chaudhry about the allegations hurled against him by Hiba Fawad, to which he said he won't comment on this matter.