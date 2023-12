Lahore - Thou­sands of bags of hoarded fer­tilizer were recovered during a raid on a godown here on Tuesday. According to details, on a tip-off, a team of district administration raided go­down of sugar mills in Nank­anana Sahib. During raid, over 6000 bags of hoarded fertil­izer was recovered. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Com­missioner Nankana Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad said that strict action would be taken fertilizer dealers involved in hoarding and overcharging.