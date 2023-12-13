Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Hyderabad DC visits Central Jail   

OUR STAFF REPORT
December 13, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD- Hyderabad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tariq Qureshi has said that it is the responsibility of the jail administration to provide facilities to the prisoners in the Central Jail Hyderabad under the prescribed jail manual. During his visit on Tuesday, he mentioned the facilities being provided to the prisoners in accordance with the jail manual. On this occasion, he assured all possible cooperation to jail administration. DIG Aslam Malik, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mehwish Ajaz and other officers were also with him during the visit.

