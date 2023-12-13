Imran, Qureshi to be indicted in cipher case today

RAWALPINDI - A special court estab­lished under the Of­ficial Secrets Act has deferred the indictment of former premier Im­ran Khan and ex-foreign minister Shah Mah­mood Qureshi in the ci­pher case till today.

The cipher case per­tains to a diplomatic document that the Fed­eral Investigation Agen­cy’s charge sheet alleges was never returned by Imran. The PTI has long held that the document contained a threat from the United States to oust Im­ran as prime minister. Imran and Qureshi were initially indicted in the case on Oc­tober 23, however, they had pleaded not guilty. Last month, Special Court Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain had ruled that the trial proceedings would continue at the Adiala Jail but in an open court.

Yesterday’s hearing was attended by family members of the PTI leaders. FIA’s special prosecutors Shah Khawar and Zul­fikar Abbas Naqvi were also present in the courtroom while Barrister Salman Safdar appeared as Imran’s counsel and Barrister Taimur Malik as Qureshi’s lawyer.

A few reporters were allowed inside the courtroom to witness the proceedings.

As the hearing began, the PTI law­yers submitted six separate petitions in the court pertaining to incomplete doc­uments in the case challan, media access and jail trial notification. They contended that a selected number of media persons were allowed to attend the hearing while a majority of journalists were waiting out­side the Adiala Jail. The judge remarked that the matter was an “administrative is­sue” and would be seen by the court. “We have given relief by going out of the way,” he added. Meanwhile, Safdar argued that the proceedings were being conducted in a “hasty manner”, adding that the PTI had challenged two verdicts issued under the Official Secrets Act in the IHC.

However, the FIA prosecutor highlight­ed that the high court had not stopped the special court from conducting the pro­ceedings. He also urged the court to com­plete the indictment process. Here, Judge Zulqarnain said he would take all the deci­sions on the basis of merit, adding that he was hearing the case neutrally.