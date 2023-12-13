IPP executive body empowers JKT for seat adjustment

LAHORE - The Central Executive Committee of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) met here Tuesday to dis­cuss seat adjustment and other issues ahead of the coming elections. The meeting was co-chaired by Patron-in- chief Jahangir Khan Tareen and party President Abdul Aleem Khan and empowered the two leaders to engage in dialogues and consulta­tions with other political entities. The decision was made to continue mutual consultations and address election-related matters with various po­litical parties based on local needs.

The Central Executive Committee of the IPP fur­ther resolved to establish a specialized board for engaging in consultations with political parties and determining crucial issues in Sindh, KPK, Is­lamabad, and Balochistan. Similarly, for each con­stituency in Punjab, dedicated committees, led by Divisional Presidents, were formed to contribute to the evolving political landscape.

Expressing condemnation for recent incidents of terrorism, the IPP supreme body observed a “Fateha Khawani” for the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and security agencies during the meet­ing. Addressing the meeting, Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan affirmed their commitment to welcoming concerns and suggestions from all colleagues. They highlighted that the Central Ex­ecutive Committee serves as the highest forum, where decisions will be made through consen­sus, mutual consultation, and by ensuring the inclusion of all stakeholders.

The meeting included the presence of Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Aamir Kayani, Imran Ismail, Mahmoud Maulvi, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan and others.