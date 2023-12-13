JI chief takes jibe at politicians talking of delay in elections

LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Sirajul Haq has said that the proposals for the delay of elections are coming from those poli­ticians who fear being held account­able by the people.

Speaking to journalists at Man­soorah on Tuesday, he argued that even in democratic countries at war, citizens are not deprived of their vot­ing rights.

Haq dismissed justifications for election delays based on security concerns or adverse weather condi­tions in less than one percent of the country’s area, labeling them as mere excuses to deny voters their right to choose leadership. He emphasized that the continuity of democracy is crucial for establishing peace and prosperity and emphasized the con­stitutional responsibility of the gov­ernment to ensure public protection and safety.

Haq linked the weak democracy in the country to feudalism, the po­lice and patwar culture, and dynastic politics. He expressed regret that the dream of transforming Pakistan into a model welfare Islamic state, envi­sioned by the Quaid-i-Azam upon independence, remains unrealized even after 76 years. He attributed the country’s problems to the perpetual governments of dictators and so-called political parties, accusing them of causing inflation, unemployment, weakening institutions, and destroy­ing the economy. He criticized these leaders for prioritizing personal in­terests over public interests.

Highlighting the prolonged rule of parties like PML-N and PPP, and four years government of PTI, he pointed out that the problems faced by the common man persist. He cited mil­lions of people lacking basic facilities such as education, health, and clean drinking water, with over 25 million children out of school due to pov­erty. Haq held the rulers responsible for the public’s plight and urged the people of Pakistan to seize the oppor­tunity for real change and break the status quo on February 8, the election day. He positioned Jamaat-e-Islami as the best choice for voters seeking positive transformation.