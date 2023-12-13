Kashmir is still a world dispute in UN, says PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will attend the special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative assembly to discuss the situation after the verdict of the Indian Su­preme Court on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This was decided in PM Kakar’s meeting with the AJK Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq held here at the PM House. PM Kakar said Pakistan rejected the decision of India’s top court to uphold the Indi­an government’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

He said the J&K dispute, which was pending for the last seven decades, could only be settled in ac­cordance with the resolutions of the United Na­tions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

He said India had no right to go against interna­tional laws and take one-sided actions in the garb of the court decisions. He pointed out that India on August 5, 2019, illegally revoked the special sta­tus of Jammu and Kashmir aimed at changing the demographics of the valley. The prime minister vowed to continue extending political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Kashmir in line with their inalienable right to self-determination.

Later, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said at a press conference here, that the In­dian apex court has miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice.

He said the prime minister of Pakistan has been invited in the special session of AJK legislative As­sembly on 14th December on the latest verdict of Indian Supreme Court on the IIOJK status.

The AJK prime minister termed the court ver­dict as tantamount to murdering justice and rob­bing Kashmiris of their constitutional and human rights. Terming the abrogation of 370 and 35A by the Indian government as illegal and unconstitu­tional, the PM said Kashmiris had no hope from the Supreme Court of India.

“I was pretty sure that the Supreme Court of In­dia would go the extra mile to defend the Indian government’s decision”, he said, adding that Kash­miris had no faith in the Indian state apparatus, not even in its pliant judiciary.