Kashmir is still a world dispute in UN, says PM

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar will attend the special session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) legislative assembly to discuss the situation after the verdict of the Indian Supreme Court on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
This was decided in PM Kakar’s meeting with the AJK Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq held here at the PM House. PM Kakar said Pakistan rejected the decision of India’s top court to uphold the Indian government’s illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
He said the J&K dispute, which was pending for the last seven decades, could only be settled in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations and the wishes of the Kashmiri people.
He said India had no right to go against international laws and take one-sided actions in the garb of the court decisions. He pointed out that India on August 5, 2019, illegally revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir aimed at changing the demographics of the valley. The prime minister vowed to continue extending political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Kashmir in line with their inalienable right to self-determination.
Later, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq said at a press conference here, that the Indian apex court has miserably failed in upholding the merit and demands of justice.
He said the prime minister of Pakistan has been invited in the special session of AJK legislative Assembly on 14th December on the latest verdict of Indian Supreme Court on the IIOJK status.
The AJK prime minister termed the court verdict as tantamount to murdering justice and robbing Kashmiris of their constitutional and human rights. Terming the abrogation of 370 and 35A by the Indian government as illegal and unconstitutional, the PM said Kashmiris had no hope from the Supreme Court of India.
“I was pretty sure that the Supreme Court of India would go the extra mile to defend the Indian government’s decision”, he said, adding that Kashmiris had no faith in the Indian state apparatus, not even in its pliant judiciary.